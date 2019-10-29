Oct 23, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 29, 2019
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon attended the premiere of the Apple TV+ film The Morning Show in a sparkly Celine dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
October 29, 2019
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City while wearing a Ganni dress with slouchy over-the-knee boots.
-
October 29, 2019
3. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Anniston went to the Good Morning America studio in a pleated white dress, red-tinted sunglasses, and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
October 29, 2019
4. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer stunned at the 2019 Angel Ball in a tulle J. Mendel gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
-
October 29, 2019
5. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller attended the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in a fan-sleeved Gucci dress and metallic heels.
