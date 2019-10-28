Oct 22, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 28, 2019
1. RihannaRihanna treated a Lakers game like her own personal runway, styling her ivory Alexandre Vauthier trench coat ($7,980) with matching pants, jeweled sandals, and a plain white tee. However, it was her gold necklaces, which she layered on top of each other, that pulled the whole thing together.
October 28, 2019
2. Gigi HadidThe model proved to be a fan of the monochromatic trend while filming an episode Beat Bobby Flay. She wore a sheer turtleneck with matching trousers, along with a beige pair of Kalda Island boots ($480), a few layered necklaces, and Lili Claspe hoops.
October 28, 2019
3. Saoirse RonanSome went with gowns for the 2019 Governors Awards, but Saoirse made quite the statement in a gingham Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Ana Khouri jewelry.
October 28, 2019
4. Angela BassettWhile walking the red carpet for American Horror Story's 100th episode celebration, the actress and style icon posed in low-cut, leather Simona Corsellini jumpsuit.
October 28, 2019
5. Constance WuPretty, pink, and peplum! That was Constance's theme for the night at the 2019 Governors Awards, where she looked super sweet in an embellished Miu Miu gown.
