Oct 21, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 25, 2019
1. Katie HolmesKatie's closet is filled with simple-yet-sexy sweaters (remember her cardigan?) and this light brown knit, which showed a bit of shoulder, is no different. The star completed the look with leather pants, heeled boots, and a large black bag.
-
October 25, 2019
2. Selena GomezThe singer saw the sexy cardigan trend and raised us a sexy cardigan-like dress from Jacquemus, which paired perfectly with white Cult Gaia heels ($350).
-
October 25, 2019
3. Laverne CoxThe actress sparkled and shined at the FGI Night Of Stars Gala, showing off a metallic Zac Posen gown, Garo Sparo gloves, and a Fred Leighton choker.
-
October 25, 2019
4. Lili ReinhartThe Riverdale star dressed for the occasion while promoting American Express' new Green Card, showing up in a green Ralph Lauren suit, black turtleneck, a black belt, and black heels.
-
October 25, 2019
5. Kim Kardashian WestThe star went full force on the metallic trend while attending the FGI Night Of Stars Gala, posing in a silver (and slightly purple) one-shoulder top, a long, coordinating skirt, and lucite heels, all of which were from Owens.
October 25, 20191 of 5
Katie Holmes
Katie's closet is filled with simple-yet-sexy sweaters (remember her cardigan?) and this light brown knit, which showed a bit of shoulder, is no different. The star completed the look with leather pants, heeled boots, and a large black bag.
Must Reads
Oct 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Helen Mirren Confirmed She's the Queen of the Red Carpet in This Dramatic Gown
Oct 17, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Victoria Beckham Just Gave This Fall Trend a Major Upgrade
Oct 16, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Lupita Nyong'o Just Proved This Surprising Trend Is Here to Stay This Fall
Oct 15, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Kate Middleton Just Seriously Stepped Up Her Style Game
Oct 14, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Shortest Leather Hot Pants
Oct 11, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore a Jaw-Dropping Gown That Looks Like a Work of Art
Oct 10, 2019 @ 9:15 AM