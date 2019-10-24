Oct 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2019
1. Demi MooreDemi Moore convinced us to invest in a black jumpsuit when she stepped out in a sleek Salvatore Ferragamo option at the WSJ Tech Live event.
-
October 24, 2019
2. Camila MendesThe Riverdale actress looked both sweet and sporty in a Melody Ehsani skirt ($72) and Adidas Falcon sneakers ($100), which she styled with a zebra-print Blazé Milano blazer.
-
October 24, 2019
3. Cara DelevingneCara looked futuristic at the launch of the Samsung SPACESELFIE, wearing an armour-like metallic Fendi dress and Aquazzura heels.
-
October 24, 2019
4. Naomi CampbellWhile speaking about diversity in fashion at WSJ's Tech Live event, the model wore a black and white Alexander McQueen dress.
-
October 24, 2019
5. Jenna DewanThe Gracefully You author promoted her book — and showed off her growing baby bump — in a fall-friendly, long-sleeved orange dress.
Demi Moore
