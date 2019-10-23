Oct 17, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
October 23, 2019
1. Emilia Clarke
During the premiere of Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke wore an off-the-shoulder Marco de Vicenzo jacket with a matching skirt.
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Over in Australia, Sarah Jessica Parker paired an Ulla Johnson dress with Vetements socks ($98; mytheresa.com) and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoes.
3. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson wore red on red on red while promoting her new film Lady and the Tramp.
4. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the opening of Nordstrom's NYC location in a floral blazer, sparkling blouse, and wide-leg trousers.
5. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan wore a lilac Alice and Olivia mini dress with a coordinating coat and Sophia Webster heels.
