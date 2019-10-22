Oct 16, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2019
1. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst attended the 2019 InStyle Awards wearing a multi-color Rodarte gown with an Edie Parker clutch and Cartier jewelry.
-
October 22, 2019
2. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil wore a beautiful feathered Prabal Gurung gown at the 2019 InStyle Awards.
-
October 22, 2019
3. Zendaya
At the 2019 InStyle Awards, Zendaya stunned in an embroidered peplum Givenchy blouse and cigarette trousers.
-
October 22, 2019
4. Iman
Iman wore a metallic Michael Kors Collection suit and Jennifer Fisher jewelry to the 2019 God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards.
-
October 22, 2019
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba posed on the red carpet at the 2019 InStyle Awards in a navy Christian Dior gown and black pumps.
