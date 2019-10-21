Oct 15, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
October 21, 2019
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
In Australia, Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the launch of her shoe line at the David Jones store in the Gables dress by Dôen and sparkly Mary Jane heels ($450; saks.com).
October 21, 2019
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was spotted leaving The Mark Hotel in a window-pane print blouse ($890; net-a-porter.com), a midi skirt, and open-toe boots.
October 21, 2019
3. Charlize Theron
While promoting Bombshell, Charlize Theron wore a graphic mini dress with pointed-toe boots.
October 21, 2019
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid hit the NYC streets in a beautiful Oscar de la Renta tie-dye suit with white Fendi boots.
October 21, 2019
5. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman wore a sheer Dior gown to the 2019 LA Dance Project Gala.
