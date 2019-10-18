Oct 14, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2019
1. Helen Mirren
At the premiere of Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren wore a turquoise Badgley Mischka gown and a glamorous David Webb necklace.
-
October 18, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stepped out in a kurta by Pakistani brand Élan, Smythson tote bag, and J.Crew pumps.
-
October 18, 2019
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham styled a plaid blazer and skirt with a red blouse and her new go-to leopard print boots ($1,190; modaoperandi.com).
-
October 18, 2019
4. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu attended the Hudson River Park Gala in a Greta Constantine rufffled dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a Tyler Ellis bag.
-
October 18, 2019
5. Katie Holmes
At The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change event, Katie Holmes wore a ring-embellished dress by Marni ($3,490; modaoperandi.com) with white Jimmy Choo pumps and a bucket bag.
