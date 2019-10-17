Oct 11, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
October 17, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham took the leopard-print boot trend to the next level with an open-toe pair she designed ($1,190; modaoperandi.com) and a bright red dress.
October 17, 2019
2. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston proved that black is still one of the coolest colors in a slim-fit blazer, tucked shirt, belted skinny jeans, and suede boots.
October 17, 2019
3. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland gave us a beautiful fashion moment in an orange, cape-sleeve dress by Alex Perry and metallic heels.
October 17, 2019
4. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes paired a turtleneck with a blazer and python print skirt by The Frankie Shop. Bright blue heels anchored her winning outfit.
October 17, 2019
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo doubled down on the prints in a puff-sleeve mini dress by Andamane ($400; saks.com) and Paris Texas knee-high boots ($795; neimanmarcus.com).
