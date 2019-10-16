Oct 10, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2019
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o looked absolutely beautiful while wearing an on-trend yellow dress and jacket by Toccin, Alexandre Birman pink shoes ($298; shopbop.com), and a matching Stalvey bag ($4,800; neimanmarcus.com).
-
October 16, 2019
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Bekcham loves her peep-toe boots ($1,190; modaoperandi.com). Here, she paired them with a matching skirt and a purple sweater layered over a button-down blouse.
-
October 16, 2019
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
While entering the Good Morning America studios, Tracee Ellis Ross wore a S.R. Studio. LA. CA. dress with Schutz shoes ($155; saks.com).
-
October 16, 2019
4. Rebel Wilson
At the premiere of the Jojo Rabbit movie, Rebel Wilson stunned in a custom Badgley Mischka dress.
-
October 16, 2019
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel celebrated her Facebook show Limetown in a floral and leather Louis Vuitton outfit, Bulgari jewelry, and brown leather boots.
October 16, 20191 of 5
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o looked absolutely beautiful while wearing an on-trend yellow dress and jacket by Toccin, Alexandre Birman pink shoes ($298; shopbop.com), and a matching Stalvey bag ($4,800; neimanmarcus.com).
Must Reads
Oct 9, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Kate Middleton Just Paired a Fancy Chanel Bag with $98 Trousers
Oct 8, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Priyanka Chopra Just Nailed the Most Unexpected Fall Trend
Oct 7, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Julia Roberts Just Wore the Cutest Pretty Woman-Inspired Outfit
Oct 4, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Natalie Portman's Rainy-Day Outfit Is Unbelievably Cute
Oct 3, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Fire Red Dress That's Unreal
Oct 2, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Jessica Biel Just Made a Rare Front-Row Appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Oct 1, 2019 @ 10:30 AM