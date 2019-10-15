Oct 9, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
October 15, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Catherine Walker tunic, white pants, Satrangi scarf, Zeen earrings, and emerald green heels.
October 15, 2019
3. Issa Rae
Issa Rae stunned on the red carpet in a yellow Ralph Lauren gown and sparkly sandals.
October 15, 2019
4. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling stunned in a sleek Oscar de la Renta dress and crystal-embellished sandals.
October 15, 2019
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow kept things simple in a Bottega Veneta one-shoulder dress and strappy sandals.
