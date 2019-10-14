Oct 8, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Look of the Day
October 14, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was spotted filming Marry Me in Altuzarra leather shorts ($1,095; matchesfashion.com), a white blouse, long jacket, and lace-up boots.
October 14, 2019
2. Rihanna
At the launch event for her visual autobiography, Rihanna wore a Saint Laurent dress from the Spring 2020 collection with David Webb jewelry and burgundy boots.
October 14, 2019
3. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston celebrated her new role in Apple TV's The Morning Show while wearing a black vest with wide-leg trousers and perfectly layered necklaces.
October 14, 2019
4. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie attended a screening of Bombshell in a Mara Hoffman tied-up blazer and coordinating high-waist trousers.
October 14, 2019
5. Katy Perry
At David Lynch Foundation's Silence The Violence Benefit, Katy Perry wore an off-the-shoulder Alon Livné gown with crystal-embellished Roger Vivier heels.
