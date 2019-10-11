Oct 7, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 11, 2019
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
During the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a cowl-neck Adam Lippes gown with Bulgari jewelry.
-
October 11, 2019
2. Eva Longoria
At the amfAR Gala, Eva Longoria brightened things up in a marigold Dundas gown, diamond earrings, and strappy heels.
-
October 11, 2019
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore stepped out in New York City while wearing a red velvet suit with a burgundy turtleneck.
-
October 11, 2019
4. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway wore an asymmetric Oscar de la Renta blouse with coordinating trousers at Amazon's Museum of Modern Love.
-
October 11, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra wore a beautiful Zimmermann dress to The Hollywood Reporter's Power Business Managers Breakfast.
