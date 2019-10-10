Oct 4, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2019
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning made heads turn in an Armani Privé couture gown during the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in London.
-
October 10, 2019
2. Beyoncé
On Instagram, Beyoncé wore a Christopher Kane jacket and skirt with crystal-embellished Area heels and a Messika bracelet.
-
October 10, 2019
3. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie posed on the red carpet at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in a custom Ralph & Russo gown and Cartier jewelry.
-
October 10, 2019
4. Sienna Miller
At the screening of American Woman, Sienna Miller elevated a beige and brown Gucci dress with suede blue boots.
-
October 10, 2019
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing a red romper with a lace-up boots a snake-print bag, and tinted aviators.
October 10, 20191 of 5
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning made heads turn in an Armani Privé couture gown during the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in London.
Must Reads
Oct 3, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Fire Red Dress That's Unreal
Oct 2, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Jessica Biel Just Made a Rare Front-Row Appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Oct 1, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Angelina Jolie Just Wore a Scorpion Gown Made Out of Metal Mesh
Sep 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Katie Holmes Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a See-Through Skirt
Sep 27, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Poofy Pink Gown Is So Glamorous It Deserves a Spot in a Museum
Sep 26, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Renée Zellweger Just Proved These $80 Sneakers Look Good With Everything
Sep 25, 2019 @ 10:15 AM