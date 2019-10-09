Oct 3, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton splurged on her Chanel Handbag, but mixed in some affordable pieces with a burgundy sweater from Warehouse, green pants from Jigsaw, and Tod's pumps.
-
October 9, 2019
2. Lupita Nyong'o
While celebrating the Little Monster movie, Lupita Nyong'o wore an EKI mixed print blouse and wide-leg trousers.
-
October 9, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
During an appearance on The Today Show, Priyanka Chopra wore a Markarian skirt ($695; modaoperandi.com) and blouse ($796; modaoperandi.com), Jimmy Choo heels, Established earrings, and a Melinda Maria ring.
-
October 9, 2019
4. Michelle Monaghan
At the El Camino premiere, Michelle Monaghan wore a Carolina Herrera set with a Hunting Season bag, Jimmy Choo heels, and Harry Kotlar jewelry.
-
October 9, 2019
5. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller paired on oversized blazer with matching trousers and finished her outfit with beige sandals and dark sunglasses.
October 9, 20191 of 5
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton splurged on her Chanel Handbag, but mixed in some affordable pieces with a burgundy sweater from Warehouse, green pants from Jigsaw, and Tod's pumps.
Must Reads
Oct 2, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Jessica Biel Just Made a Rare Front-Row Appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Oct 1, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Angelina Jolie Just Wore a Scorpion Gown Made Out of Metal Mesh
Sep 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Katie Holmes Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a See-Through Skirt
Sep 27, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Poofy Pink Gown Is So Glamorous It Deserves a Spot in a Museum
Sep 26, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Renée Zellweger Just Proved These $80 Sneakers Look Good With Everything
Sep 25, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Zoë Kravitz Wore an Unbelievably Cool Naked Dress to a Fashion Show
Sep 24, 2019 @ 10:30 AM