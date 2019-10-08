Oct 2, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 8, 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra proved that bright colors are having a moment this fall while wearing a teal turtleneck with a matching skirt and metallic heels.
-
October 8, 2019
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie continued to prove she's the queen of an all-black red-carpet outfit in a custom Versace gown.
-
October 8, 2019
3. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev made a beautiful statement in a Christian Dior dress and coat and Kate Young for Tura sunglasses.
-
October 8, 2019
4. Felicity Jones
During The Aeronauts premiere, Nina Dobrev wore a breathtaking, one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown.
-
October 8, 2019
5. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stepped out in a Millie the Jasmine dress, Loeffler Randall boots ($695; bloomingdales.com), and a coordinating tote bag.
October 8, 20191 of 5
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra proved that bright colors are having a moment this fall while wearing a teal turtleneck with a matching skirt and metallic heels.
Must Reads
Oct 1, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Angelina Jolie Just Wore a Scorpion Gown Made Out of Metal Mesh
Sep 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Katie Holmes Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a See-Through Skirt
Sep 27, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Poofy Pink Gown Is So Glamorous It Deserves a Spot in a Museum
Sep 26, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Renée Zellweger Just Proved These $80 Sneakers Look Good With Everything
Sep 25, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Zoë Kravitz Wore an Unbelievably Cool Naked Dress to a Fashion Show
Sep 24, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Shows Us Exactly How to Make a Pair of Comfy Flats Look Fancy
Sep 23, 2019 @ 10:15 AM