Oct 1, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2019
1. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts attended the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles while wearing a polka-dot Michael Kors set with The Office of Angela Scott shoes, Sara Weinstock earrings, and Octavia Elizabeth rings.
-
October 7, 2019
2. Angelina Jolie
While promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie wore a pleated Givenchy couture blouse over tailored black pants.
-
October 7, 2019
3. Kelly Rowland
During the grand opening of Tyler Perry's Studios, Kelly Rowland wore a shimmery Nicolas Jebran gown with a pill-shaped clutch and pointed-toe heels.
-
October 7, 2019
4. Mandy Moore
During the Veuve Clicquot Polo Class in L.A., Mandy Moore wore a beautiful Lela Rose dress with gold Christian Louboutin heels.
-
October 7, 2019
5. Cate Blanchett
At the 15th Zurich Film Festival, Cate Blanchett stunned in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown and an IWC Schaffhausen watch.
