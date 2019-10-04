Sep 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 4, 2019
1. Natalie Portman
During a rainy night in NYC, Natalie Portman stepped out in a mini Miu Miu dress ($2,060; farfetch.com) and classic black sandals.
-
October 4, 2019
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie attended the Japan premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in a fringe Ralph & Russo gown.
-
October 4, 2019
3. Alexandra Shipp
While celebrating her new film Jexi, Alexandra Shipp wore a Vika Gazinkskaya gown with a ruffled neckline.
-
October 4, 2019
4. Emily Ratajkowski
At the Uncut Gems movie premeire, Emily Ratajkowski wore a knit crop top with a silky skirt and Schutz boots ($290; nordstrom.com).
-
October 4, 2019
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo wore a Zara Pinafore dress with a lace bralette and silver heels to the Fabulous Fund Fair in Aid of the Naked Heart Foundation.
