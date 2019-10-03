Sep 27, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Look of the Day
October 3, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
While filming Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez wore a showstopping red sequin dress by Alex Perry ($2,400; modaoperandi.com) with red-trimmed naked heels by Gianvito Rossi ($795; fwrd.com).
October 3, 2019
2. Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie attended the BFI London Film Festival in a whimsical Iris Van Herpen gown and criss-cross strap heels.
October 3, 2019
3. Constance Wu
Constance Wu wore a multi-color dress with platform heels during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' Women's Initiative event.
October 3, 2019
4. Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz attended a screening of the Joker film in a corset and cutout dress by Dion Lee, KATKIM earring, Mateo jewelry, and classic black sandals.
October 3, 2019
5. Jennifer Garner
At the Save the Children Centennial Celebration, Jennifer Garner wore a pair of black slacks with a glamorous bow-embellished blouse and a Le Vian diamond necklace .
