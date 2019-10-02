Sep 26, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 2, 2019
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show while wearing a ruffled turtleneck, quilted jacket, and a striped wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit.
-
October 2, 2019
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney stepped out with her husband George Clooney in a green Zac Posen blouse and matching skirt.
-
October 2, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
During another stop in South Africa, Meghan Markle wore a white button-down dress and added a pop of color to her look with fringe earrings by Madewell ($32; nordstrom.com).
-
October 2, 2019
4. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attended the Miu Miu fashion show in a yellow long-sleeve dress and satin pink heels by the brand.
-
October 2, 2019
5. Kate Middleton
While visiting the Aga Khan Centre, Kate Middleton wore a turquoise dress by ARoss Girl x Soler ($556; net-a-porter.com) with green pointed-toe heels and a coordinating clutch.
October 2, 20191 of 5
