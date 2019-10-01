Sep 25, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 1, 2019
1. Angelina Jolie
At the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie wore a metal mesh Versace gown with a Swarovski crystal-embellished scorpion.
-
October 1, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
At the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere, Elle Fanning wore a sage green Gucci gown, which was accented with 3-D flowers and crystal straps.
-
October 1, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle visited the University of Johannesburg in a sleeveless Banana Republic trench dress ($139; bananarepublic.com) and beige pumps.
-
October 1, 2019
4. Cardi B
Cardi B attended the Chanel show in a tweed jumpsuit by the brand, which was topped off with a matching hat and a houndstooth coat.
-
October 1, 2019
5. Victoria Beckham
At Sotheby's 275th Anniversary celebration, Victoria Beckham proved that an all-black outfit doesn't have to be boring with a ruffled blouse and perfectly tailored pants.
