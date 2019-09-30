During the world premiere of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival, Katie Holmes tucked a Marc Jacobs blouse ($850; neimanmarucus.com) into a sheer lace skirt ($2,500; neimanmarcus.com). Manolo Blahnik heels ($1,325; fwrd.com), a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and Fred Leighton earrings solidified her winning outfit.