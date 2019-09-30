Sep 24, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
During the world premiere of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival, Katie Holmes tucked a Marc Jacobs blouse ($850; neimanmarucus.com) into a sheer lace skirt ($2,500; neimanmarcus.com). Manolo Blahnik heels ($1,325; fwrd.com), a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and Fred Leighton earrings solidified her winning outfit.
-
September 30, 2019
2. Kirsten Dunst
At the premiere of The Irishman, Kirsten Dunst looked absolutely beautiful in a pink floral dress by The Vampire's Wife.
-
September 30, 2019
3. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her new cosmetic line Florence by Mills while wearing a Carolina Herrera mini dress and Roger Vivier heels.
-
September 30, 2019
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel attended the Valentino fashion in a ruffled blouse and a floral skirt, which was cinched with a Valentino belt ($995; farfetch.com). Pink heels and a white handbag completed her pretty outfit.
-
September 30, 2019
5. Olivia Culpo
During Paris Fashion Week, Olivia Culpo paired a Paris Georgia blazer and beret with a coordinating Staud bag ($332; mytheresa.com) and Balmain heels ($995; matchesfashion.com).
September 30, 20191 of 5
Katie Holmes
During the world premiere of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival, Katie Holmes tucked a Marc Jacobs blouse ($850; neimanmarucus.com) into a sheer lace skirt ($2,500; neimanmarcus.com). Manolo Blahnik heels ($1,325; fwrd.com), a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and Fred Leighton earrings solidified her winning outfit.
Must Reads
Sep 23, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Zendaya Turned a Sheer Bustier Into a Winning Red Carpet Outfit
Sep 20, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Bold Fall Outfit Is Sooo Over-the-Top
Sep 19, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker Combined the Biggest Accessory Trends Into One Outfit
Sep 18, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This New $30 Accessory Nonstop
Sep 17, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Rihanna Just Wore One of Fall's Most Unexpected Color Trends
Sep 16, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Naomi Campbell Just Wore the Naked Dress to End All Naked Dresses
Sep 13, 2019 @ 10:15 AM