Sep 23, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2019
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the New York City Ballet in a breathtaking Zac Posen gown with billowing sleeves and a dramatic skirt.
-
September 27, 2019
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a dreamy green jumpsuit from her G. Label ($1,495; goop.com) brand with matching David Webb jewels to the premiere of Netflix's The Politician.
-
September 27, 2019
3. Rihanna
In Paris, Rihanna doubled down on denim and accessorized with a Balenciaga belt bag ($1,250; neimanmarcus.com), pointed-toe shoes, and chunky chain necklaces.
-
September 27, 2019
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid paired a neon dress with snakeskin Jimmy Choo boots ($1,575; farfetch.com) and a coordinating Staud bag ($325; saks.com).
-
September 27, 2019
5. Lucy Boynton
During the premiere of Netflix's The Politician, Lucy Boynton wore an ethereal pastel gown by Dior.
September 27, 20191 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the New York City Ballet in a breathtaking Zac Posen gown with billowing sleeves and a dramatic skirt.
Must Reads
Sep 20, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Jennifer Lopez's Bold Fall Outfit Is Sooo Over-the-Top
Sep 19, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Sarah Jessica Parker Combined the Biggest Accessory Trends Into One Outfit
Sep 18, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Katie Holmes Is Wearing This New $30 Accessory Nonstop
Sep 17, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Rihanna Just Wore One of Fall's Most Unexpected Color Trends
Sep 16, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Naomi Campbell Just Wore the Naked Dress to End All Naked Dresses
Sep 13, 2019 @ 10:15 AM