Sep 20, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 26, 2019
1. Renée Zellweger
Renée Zellweger gave us a cool, casual-shoe moment by pairing a Roland Mouret dress ($1,850; matchesfashion.com) with Adidas Superstar sneakers ($80; nordstrom.com).
-
September 26, 2019
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted out and about in Manhattan wearing a printed dress by Petar Petrov and Malone Soulier boots ($795; net-a-porter.com).
-
September 26, 2019
3. Natalie Portman
During the premiere of her new film Lucy in the Sky, Natalie Portman wore an extremely low-plunging bodysuit with a mini skirt and black sandals.
-
September 26, 2019
4. Eva Longoria
While in Paris, Eva Longoria wore a long-sleeve sweater dress with slouchy Gianvito Rossi boots and shield sunglasses.
-
September 26, 2019
5. Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer attended a Dior store opening in a mock neck blouse, printed culottes, a 30 Montaigne bag, and J'aDior slingbacks.
