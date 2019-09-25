Sep 20, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2019
1. Zoë Kravitz
During the Saint Laurent runway show, Zoë Kravitz wore a flower-embellished mini dress with see-through lace panels and an open-back design.
-
September 25, 2019
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore attended the Dior presentation in a burnt orange dress, Dior crossbody bag, and lace-up, peep-toe booties.
-
September 25, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
While visiting the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town, Meghan Markle wore an Everlane jumpsuit ($120; everlane.com) with black pumps and Gas Bijoux earrings ($200; nordstrom.com).
-
September 25, 2019
4. Demi Moore
While promoting her memoir Inside Out, Demi Moore wore coordinating plaid blouse and pants with black loafers.
-
September 25, 2019
5. Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellwegger stepped out in New York City wearing a green blouse and Akris wrap skirt ($1,190; bergdorfgoodman.com) paired with Christian Louboutin agate-print pumps.
September 25, 20191 of 5
