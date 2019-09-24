Sep 18, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2019
1. Meghan Markle
While visiting a mosque in South Africa, Meghan Markle wore a headscarf with an olive, belted dress and pointed-toe flats.
-
September 24, 2019
2. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes tucked a beige blouse into a navy Fendi skirt ($1,790; saks.com) and finished her outfit with a crossbody bag and Christian Louboutin mules ($695; neimanmarcus.com).
-
September 24, 2019
3. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox wore a brocade Cristina Ottaviano gown to the Metropolitan Opera's Opening Night.
-
September 24, 2019
4. Kate Moss
During a celebration for the book Musings On Fashion and Style: Museo de la Moda, Kate Moss wore an animal print dress with strappy sandals.
-
September 24, 2019
5. Iman
While attending The Metropolitan Opera, Iman posed in a black gown by Zac Posen.
September 24, 2019
