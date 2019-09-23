Sep 18, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2019
1. Zendaya
Zendaya continued her streak of winning red-carpet outfits in a custom Vera Wang gown with coordinating Brian Atwood heels and Cartier jewelry.
-
September 23, 2019
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington traded the usual gown for sequin-embellished Alexandre Vauthier pants and a ruffled white blouse (notice the popped collar).
-
September 23, 2019
3. Mandy Moore
At the 2019 Emmys, Mandy Moore made a romantic statement in a pink and red Brandon Maxwell gown and Forevermark jewelry.
-
September 23, 2019
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took a fashion risk, wearing a latex bodysuit by Vex layered underneath a floral Richard Quinn dress, and it paid off. Lorraine Schwartz jewelry added a sparkling touch to her Emmys look.
-
September 23, 2019
5. Lena Headey
For the 2019 Emmys, Lena Headey stole the show in a dreamy Brock Collection gown with a velvet bow.
