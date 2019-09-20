Sep 16, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is going all out this fall. For her latest street style outfit, she wore a Sally Lapointe leather coat ($3,750; modaoperandi.com) with a matching tall hat, Versace bag, Wolford bodysuit ($195; neimanmarcus.com), Fendi sunglasses ($500; fendi.com), black pants, and boots.
-
September 20, 2019
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
While recording a live episode of the Goop podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow paired white, flared jeans with a plaid Banana Republic blazer ($199; bananarepublic.com) and yellow pumps.
-
September 20, 2019
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington tucked a polka-dot Petar Petrov blouse ($933; matchesfashion.com) into skinny jeans and anchored her look with brown Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
September 20, 2019
4. Laura Dern
During a celebration for the 71st Emmy's, Laura Dern nailed the polka-dot trend in a sheer Tommy x Zendaya blouse, wool skirt, and strappy sandals.
-
September 20, 2019
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker hit the NYC streets in a floral and leopard print blue dress by Borgo De Nor, which was paired with Westward Leaning sunglasses ($225; westwardleaning.com) and slingback heels.
September 20, 20191 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is going all out this fall. For her latest street style outfit, she wore a Sally Lapointe leather coat ($3,750; modaoperandi.com) with a matching tall hat, Versace bag, Wolford bodysuit ($195; neimanmarcus.com), Fendi sunglasses ($500; fendi.com), black pants, and boots.
Must Reads
Sep 13, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Rihanna's Latest Couture Red-Carpet Gown Includes a Breathtaking Cage Skirt
Sep 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Turned a Pair of Baggy Jeans Into a Red-Carpet Look
Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Glamorous Lesson in Rainy Day Dressing
Sep 9, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Ashley Graham Is Redefining Maternity Style in a Breathtaking Naked Dress
Sep 6, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini Top as a Shirt in the Middle of the Day
Sep 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM