Sep 13, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 19, 2019
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker styled a studded Michael Kors Collection dress with a thick, chain-link necklace, shield sunglasses by Westward Leaning ($225; westwardleaning.com), a logo-emblazoned Fendi bag ($2,690; fendi.com), and glittery Mary Jane shoes from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker line ($385; bloomingdales.com).
-
September 19, 2019
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra nailed the power suit trend in an Alberta Ferretti black-and-pink striped blazer, button-down blouse, and trousers.
-
-
September 19, 2019
4. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk tucked a Versace blouse into a mini skirt and anchored her look with leopard Versace boots and a Versace purse ($1,195; saks.com).
-
September 19, 2019
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo attended a Max & Co. event wearing a metallic blazer over a lace bralette and a blue midi skirt.
September 19, 20191 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker styled a studded Michael Kors Collection dress with a thick, chain-link necklace, shield sunglasses by Westward Leaning ($225; westwardleaning.com), a logo-emblazoned Fendi bag ($2,690; fendi.com), and glittery Mary Jane shoes from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker line ($385; bloomingdales.com).
Must Reads
Sep 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Turned a Pair of Baggy Jeans Into a Red-Carpet Look
Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Gives Us a Glamorous Lesson in Rainy Day Dressing
Sep 9, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Ashley Graham Is Redefining Maternity Style in a Breathtaking Naked Dress
Sep 6, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Bikini Top as a Shirt in the Middle of the Day
Sep 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kate Middleton Wears This Quietly Fancy Dress for Important Occasions
Sep 4, 2019 @ 9:45 AM