Sep 12, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 18, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a Marc Jacobs floral dress ($1,800; ssense.com), 3.1 Phillip Lim bag ($895; shopbop.com), and Mango sunglasses ($30; mango.com).
September 18, 2019
2. Kate Moss
Kate Moss paired a Fendi blouse with sheer stockings and Christian Louboutin heels during a girls' night out.
September 18, 2019
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union filmed an episode of America's Got Talent in a Georges Chakra one-shoulder look decorated with sequins and dramatic ruffles.
September 18, 2019
4. Tika Sumpter
During the Popsugar X ABC Embrace Your Ish event, Tika Sumpter wore a lace off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad and gold earrings.
