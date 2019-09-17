Sep 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 17, 2019
1. Rihanna
Rihanna stepped out wearing a Fenty turtleneck, mini skirt, and shoes — all in one of the season's biggest color trends. A popular Bottega Veneta The Pouch bag ($2,400; orchardmile.com) and dainty jewelry completed her outfit.
September 17, 2019
2. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk enjoyed a night out in London while wearing a butterfly print Burberry look with ankle-wrap boots.
September 17, 2019
3. Chrissy Teigen
During the premiere of Netflix's Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Chrissy Teigen paired a mini Vitor Zerbinato dress with a blazer, silver sandals, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
September 17, 2019
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski dressed up a pair of jeans and an Alix bodysuit ($140; shopbop.com) by wearing them with yellow Rag & Bone boots ($400; gilt.com).
September 17, 2019
5. Lily James
Lily James sat front row at the Burberry show in a beige separates by the brand and cool earrings.
