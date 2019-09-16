Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2019
1. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell posed for the cameras at the Fashion For Relief event in an archival Mugler gown, which included sheer long sleeves and strategically placed black sequins.
-
September 16, 2019
2. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn lit up the scene at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys in a sparkly Monique Lhuillier gown and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
September 16, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
During the Toronto International Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra wore a ruffle Marchesa gown and Bulgari jewelry.
-
September 16, 2019
4. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West wore a velvet gown with strappy sandals to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.
-
September 16, 2019
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez took an all-white outfit to the next level with a floral decorated blouse, wide-leg trousers, and platform heels.
