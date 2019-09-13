Sep 9, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 13, 2019
1. Rihanna
Rihanna attended her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in a couture Givenchy gown complete with a fishtail skirt.
September 13, 2019
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stepped out in a Misha Nonoo blouse, Jigsaw pants, and brown Manolo Blahnik pumps ($665; nordstrom.com) to promote her charity Smartworks clothing collection.
September 13, 2019
3. Cardi B
Cardi B shut things down at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in a Georges Hobeika gown.
September 13, 2019
4. Margot Robbie
During a Chanel dinner, Margot Robbie made a beautiful statement in a ruffled blouse and silky pants.
September 13, 2019
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth looked ready for fall in an Erdem crystal-embellished sweater, matching skirt, and patent leather heels.
