Sep 6, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 12, 2019
1. Nicole Kidman
At the Michael Kors presentation, Nicole Kidman added a cool twist to a peplum skirt and top with a grommet belt, studded skinny scarf, and matching pumps.
-
September 12, 2019
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez gave us another picture-perfect look in an Alex Perry one-shoulder dress, Jacquemus bag, Jessica Rich heels, and shield sunglasses.
-
September 12, 2019
3. Justine Skye
Justine Skye attended the Michael Kors presentation in an asymmetric knit dress, matching headwrap, and shoes.
-
September 12, 2019
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson posed for the cameras in a plaid suit (notice the studs on the sleeves), chunky boots, and lots of layered necklaces at the Michael Kors runway show.
-
September 12, 2019
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth nailed the slouchy boot trend with a ribbed knit dress by Bec and Bridge and a mini handbag.
September 12, 20191 of 5
Nicole Kidman
At the Michael Kors presentation, Nicole Kidman added a cool twist to a peplum skirt and top with a grommet belt, studded skinny scarf, and matching pumps.
Must Reads
Sep 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kate Middleton Wears This Quietly Fancy Dress for Important Occasions
Sep 4, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Victoria Beckham Shows an Elegant Way to Break This Outdated Style Rule
Sep 3, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Meryl Streep’s Seriously Cool Red-Carpet Outfit Deserves a Closer Look
Aug 30, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Priyanka Chopra Turned an Office Wardrobe Essential Into a Sexy Date-Night Look
Aug 28, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Kylie Jenner Just Made a Rare Red-Carpet Appearance in the Sexiest LWD
Aug 27, 2019 @ 10:30 AM