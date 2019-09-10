Sep 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez didn't let a rainy morning in NYC stop her from dressing up. While on the way to the Good Morning America studios, Lopez wore a plaid asymmetric dress with a trench coat, beige pumps, and ombré sunglasses.
September 10, 2019
2. Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep attended the Toronto International Film Festival in a tulip print Valentino dress, a Valentino clutch ($1,875; neimanmarcus.com), and pearl-embellished kitten heels.
September 10, 2019
3. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West tucked a silky blouse into matching trousers and finished off her look with trendy thong high heels.
September 10, 2019
4. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attended the Tom Ford show in an all-black outfit. Zoom in on that fluffy hat and those sparkly platform heels.
September 10, 2019
5. Zazie Beetz
While promoting Joker, Zazie Beetz wore a black wrap dress with over-the-knee boots.
