Sep 3, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 9, 2019
1. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham made a sexy statement in a lace and feather-trimmed 16 Arlington dress, Material Good Woman jewelry, Anita Ko jewelry, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
September 9, 2019
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out to promote Hustlers in a Solace London look, Djula & Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels ($1,950; neimanmarcus.com).
September 9, 2019
3. Kerry Washington
While promoting American Son at the Toronto International Film Festival, Kerry Washington wore a plunging Chanel blouse with cropped trousers and layered pearl necklaces.
September 9, 2019
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid tucked a turtleneck into matching trousers and accessorized her outfit with a wide-brim hat, yellow boots, and a small handbag at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fashion show, which was styled by the line's Creative Director Law Roach in partnership with stylist Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
September 9, 2019
5. Lily Aldridge
At the Brandon Maxwell show sponsored by Fiji, Lily Aldridge made an elegant statement in a belted black dress, pointed-toe sandals, and a mini handbag.
