Aug 30, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2019
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski kicked off New York Fashion Week in a longline blazer with a white bikini top from her Inamorata line, Hunting Season bag ($1,295; net-a-porter.com), and Merah Vodianova sandals.
-
September 6, 2019
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
During a celebration for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a shimmery purple dress with glitter-embellished heels.
-
September 6, 2019
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes gave us a lesson in layering with a white Elie Tahari cardigan styled over a denim jacket and white shirt. Leather pants and boots completed her NYFW outfit.
-
September 6, 2019
4. Kate Moss
At the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, Kate Moss stunned in a sheer black gown.
-
September 6, 2019
5. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attended Target's 20th Anniversary celebration in a 3.1 Phillip Lim x Target look, Jennifer Fisher earrings, and neon sandals.
