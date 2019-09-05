Aug 29, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton dropped off her kids for their first day of school in the same Michael Michael Kors dress she wore to Harry and Meghan's wedding rehearsal and navy pumps.
-
September 5, 2019
2. Kate Hudson
At the premiere of Christian Marclay: Sound Stories, Kate Hudson wore a baby blue silk set with a trendy box bag clutch.
-
September 5, 2019
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a pleated Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress and Gianvitto Rossi heels ($657; farfetch.com) during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
-
September 5, 2019
4. Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson stunned in a Jonathan Simkhai x 11 Honoré dress ($545; 11honore.com) monogrammed Givenchy bag, and black heels.
-
September 5, 2019
5. Zendaya
During the Lancôme Idôle Fragrance launch, Zendaya wore a flowy polka-dot dress from her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration with leather knee-high boots.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton dropped off her kids for their first day of school in the same Michael Michael Kors dress she wore to Harry and Meghan's wedding rehearsal and navy pumps.
Must Reads
Aug 28, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Kylie Jenner Just Made a Rare Red-Carpet Appearance in the Sexiest LWD
Aug 27, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Cara Delevingne Just Wore the Wildest Naked Dress on the Red Carpet
Aug 26, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Hottest Leather Dress While Promoting Her New Movie
Aug 23, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Katie Holmes Found a Clever Way to Start Wearing This Fall Staple Early
Aug 22, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Kate Hudson Just Wore the Wildest, '80s-Inspired Party Dress
Aug 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Jada Pinkett Smith Just Wore a Breathtaking Skirt With a Massive Train on the Red Carpet
Aug 20, 2019 @ 10:30 AM