Aug 28, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 4, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham proved white after Labor Day is totally fine in a tailored white suit from her Victoria Beckham line.
September 4, 2019
2. Nicole Kidman
At the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Nicole Kidman brightened things up in a yellow Ralph and Russo gown.
September 4, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra paired a dainty lace dress with a structured blazer, white Tony Bianco mules, and a Paco Rabanne bag.
September 4, 2019
4. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber showed off her casual style in a tank top layered with a an unbuttoned blouse. She finished off her outfit with high-waist jeans, orange tinted sunglasses, and python shoes.
September 4, 2019
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana gown.
