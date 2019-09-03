Aug 27, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 3, 2019
1. Meryl Streep
At the premiere of Laundromat during the Venice Film Festival, Meryl Streep stole the show in a sparkly Givenchy gown by Clare Waight Keller, red pumps, and tortoiseshell sunglasses.
-
September 3, 2019
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain served up a dark romantic look in an Elie Saab gown during the It Chapter Two premiere.
-
September 3, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra took dog walking to the next level in a denim look and bright yellow heels.
-
September 3, 2019
4. Tessa Thompson
During the Venice Film Festival, Tessa Thompson looked absolutely beautiful in a feathered Miu Miu dress, sparkly sandals, and a white handbag.
-
September 3, 2019
5. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett wore a glamorous Armani gown and large statement earrings to the Venice Film Festival.
