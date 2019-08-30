Aug 26, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra spent an evening with her hubby Nick Jonas in a mini blazer dress by Reformation ($250; net-a-porter.com) and clear heels.
-
August 30, 2019
2. Laura Dern
At the Venice Film Festival, Laura Dern wowed in a Gucci peacock gown and Buccellati jewelry.
-
August 30, 2019
3. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson wore a Celine by Hedi Slimane gown to the Venice Film Festival.
-
August 30, 2019
4. Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga stunned at the Venice Film Festival in a belted Louis Vuitton gown and cape.
-
August 30, 2019
5. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst finally received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the special event, she wore a Chanel dress and sparkly heels.
