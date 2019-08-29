Aug 23, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2019
1. Iman
Iman completely stunned at the Venice Film Festival in a showstopping, feather-trimmed Valentino couture gown.
August 29, 2019
2. Cara Delevingne
During the Carnival Row premiere in London, Cara Delevingne wore a graphic Balmain crop top and skirt with Melinda Maria earrings and classic sandals.
August 29, 2019
3. Laura Dern
In Venice, Laura Dern made a glamorous statement in a Christian Dior strapless dress, gold-buckle flats, and a saddle bag.
August 29, 2019
4. Halima Aden
During an event with Pandora, Halima Aden stole the show in a bright pink Tadashi Shoji suit.
August 29, 2019
5. Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton was spotted out and about in London wearing a mini floral dress with patent leather flats and a Saint Laurent bag.
