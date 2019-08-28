Aug 22, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 28, 2019
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner made a rare red-carpet appearance at the premiere of Netflix's Look Mom I Can Fly in a body-hugging white dress, Tyler Ellis clutch, Harry Kotlar earrings, Yvan Tufenkjian bracelet, Le Vian ring, and Manolo Blahnik pumps ($665; neimanmarcus.com).
-
-
August 28, 2019
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed on Instagram in a Zara bodysuit, Wardrobe NYC x Levi's skirt ($227; matchesfashion.com), Bottega Venetta bag ($2,400; bottegavenetta.com), and Bottega Venetta heels ($890; bottegaveneta.com).
-
August 28, 2019
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
At the premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Nathalie Emmanuel wore a plunging Miu Miu gown with Pandora accessories and crystal-embellished sandals.
-
August 28, 2019
5. Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel paired a printed bustier by Etro with high-waist denim pants and a gold belt during the 76th Annual Venice Film Festival.
August 28, 2019
