Aug 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2019
1. Cara Delevingne
At the Carnival Row screening in Berlin, Cara Delevingne showed off a little skin in a see-through David Koma gown paired with Graziela Gems earrings.
-
August 27, 2019
2. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner stepped out in a body-hugging Louis Vuitton dress and ankle-wrap sandals.
-
August 27, 2019
3. Jessica Chastain
At the premiere of It Chapter Two, Jessica Chastain made a regal statement in a Zuhair Murad gown and Bulgari earrings.
-
August 27, 2019
4. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer struck a pose at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a beaded Yousef Al Jasmi gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and David Yurman jewelry.
-
August 27, 2019
5. Taylor Swift
At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift layered pink shorts and a pink crop top with a custom Versace blazer, which was covered in Swarovski crystals. Sparkly Christian Louboutin boots solidified her winning outfit.
August 27, 20191 of 5
Cara Delevingne
At the Carnival Row screening in Berlin, Cara Delevingne showed off a little skin in a see-through David Koma gown paired with Graziela Gems earrings.
Must Reads
Aug 20, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved These $120 Sneakers Look So Good With Everything
Aug 19, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Katie Holmes Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Controversial Summer Trend
Aug 16, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Kate Bosworth Shows Us Exactly How to Put a Fall Twist on This Summer Trend
Aug 15, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Jenna Dewan Shows Us an Easy Way to Wear the Trickiest Color Trend
Aug 14, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Mandy Moore Shows an Easy Way to Master the Colorblocking Trend
Aug 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM