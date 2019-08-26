Aug 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 26, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
While promoting her new film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez shut down the scene in a leather Zimmermann dress ($3,750; modaoperandi.com) and beret from the Fall 2019 collection. Anna-Karin Karlsson sunglasses ($1,815; neimanmarcus.com), Established jewelry, and Casadei pumps completed her winning outfit.
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie celebrated her new film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in a custom Versace dress with a mesh panel and a thigh-revealing slit.
3. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett went with a shimmering Alberta Ferretti jumpsuit and lucite L'Afshar clutch during the Black Girls Rock celebration.
4. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning looked like a fashionable Disney princess in a Kimhēkim tulle look, which was topped off with a larger-than-life bow and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
5. Ciara
At the Black Girls Rock celebration, Ciara stunned in a couture Zuhair Murad gown, which was paired with sparkling hair barrettes.
