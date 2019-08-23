Aug 19, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes got a head start on fall in a cropped Orseund Iris turtleneck. She balanced her outfit by styling it with white pants and summery, beige sandals.
-
August 23, 2019
2. Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell looked absolutely beautiful in a blue power suit, black pumps, and a structured bag.
-
August 23, 2019
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a Toteme dress and she accessorized with a Bottega Veneta bag ($2,400; orchardmile.com) and beige mules.
-
August 23, 2019
4. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel attended the premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance in a stunning floral Miu Miu dress ($3,200; mytheresa.com) and crystal-embellished pumps.
-
August 23, 2019
5. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift hit the stage during Good Morning America in a Helmut Lang sheer blouse ($540; saks.com), sparkly hot shorts, and black boots.
