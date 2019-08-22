Aug 16, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2019
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson celebrated the launch of Happy x Nature, her new clothing line, in a metallic green dress ($198; happyxnature.com) from the debut collection, crystal-embellished heels, and Anne Sisteron and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
2. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara stepped out in a gold and silver star-spangled dress, studded wedge sandals by Christian Louboutin ($795; neimanmarcus.com), and a beige bucket bag.
3. Cara Delevingne
At the Carnival Row premiere, Cara Delevingne stunned in a dreamy Iris van Herpen cape gown that matched her colorful eyeshadow.
4. Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley celebrated being casted in the next season of Dancing With the Stars in a Caroline Constas polka-dot dress and metallic sandals.
5. Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford paired an All Saints dress with leather flip-flops, a beige handbag, and square sunglasses.
