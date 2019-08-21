Aug 15, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
August 21, 2019
2. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian grabbed a green juice while wearing a white bodysuit, tailored Bottega Veneta trousers ($1,350; bottegaveneta.com), a mini Hermès bag, and Bottega Veneta mules.
August 21, 2019
3. Kirsten Dunst
While promoting On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Kirsten Dunst wore a shimmery dress by The Vampire's Wife with gold-buckle sandals.
August 21, 2019
4. Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher styled a red pair of Rothy's flats ($145; rothys.com) with a polka-dot, puffy-sleeve dress by Farm Rio and a white box bag by Mehry Mu.
August 21, 2019
5. Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky attended an event promoting VEEP in a yellow tank top, which was tucked into Camilla and Marc yellow pants.
