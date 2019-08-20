Aug 14, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
August 20, 2019
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a polka dot dress, which was accessorized with The Row bag ($990; mytheresa.com), Veja sneakers ($120; shopbop.com), Jennifer Fisher earrings, and Oliver Peoples x The Row sunglasses ($380; shopbop.com).
2. Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes wore a slinky nightgown as a slip dress and anchored her look with white Stuart Weitzman sandals ($199; shopbop.com) and layered Missoma coin necklaces.
3. Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester attended the premiere of her husband's new film Ready or Not while wearing a Michael Kors floral dress with Jimmy Choo heels and Neil Lane jewelry.
4. Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie kept things simple in an all-black outfit, which included a collared top (notice the asymmetric buttons), leather pants, Bottega Veneta sandals ($720; bottegaveneta.com), and a Christian Dior bag.
5. La La Anthony
While celebrating the sixth season of Power, La La Anthony wore a long-sleeve tulle dress by House of CB with beige sandals and sparkling earrings.
