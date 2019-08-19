Aug 13, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
August 19, 2019
2. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner supported her husband Joe Jonas at his birthday party in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thick gold choker and Gianvito Rossi heels ($895; net-a-porter.com).
August 19, 2019
3. Emma Roberts
While out in Los Angeles, Emma Roberts wore an & Other Stories gingham dress ($89; stories.com), By Far sandals ($385; shopbop.com), and a Cult Gaia bag ($118; shopbop.com).
August 19, 2019
4. Priyanka Chopra
While celebrating the 30th birthday of Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a feathery mini dress by Ralph & Russo and Walters Faith Saxon diamond earrings.
August 19, 2019
5. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer attended the 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show in an oversized ASOS suit and white pumps.
